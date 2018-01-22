16 simple answers to all your PVC questions

by Usman Alabi

Here are answers to some common questions about the Permanent Voters Card (PVC).

Where can a person register to become a voter?

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) designated centre nearest to his/her place of residence during the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise. Mondays to Friday (excluding public holidays), 9am-3pm.

What are the requirements to register as a voter?

Nigerian citizenship.

He/she has attained the age of eighteen.

Is resident, works in, originates from the LGA, council, ward covered by the registration centre.

Presents himself to the registration officers of the Commission for registration as a voter

Is not subject to any incapacity to vote under any law in Nigeria.

How can I know that my name is in the register of voters?

Check the INEC website, it is a platform for checking your registration status

You can check by sending a text message to this number, 08171646879. Text Format: State (space) Last Name (space) last five digits of your Voter Identification Number (VIN). Example: Benue Richard 34561.

What information is contained in the PVC?

The PVC stores information such as biometric data i.e. physical attributes, thumbprint, etc. It protects the information stored in the card. The information on the PVCs are electronically programmed and can only be read/assessed electronically with a card reader.

What am I to bring along during the Continuous Voters’ Register (CVR)?

Birth or baptismal certificate;

National Passport, Identity Card or Driver’s License or any other document that could prove the identity, age and nationality of the applicant.

What do I need to have to collect my Permanent Voter’s Card?

You need to present your Temporary Voter’s Card to the INEC Officials in order to collect your PVC.

What if I cannot find my Temporary Voter’s Card?

Verify your name on the distribution list during the distribution of PVC or at your INEC LGA Office afterwards. If your name is on the register, you will be required to fill an attestation form to enable you collect your PVC.

What if I have my Temporary Voter’s Card but my name is not on the register?

You will be required to fill an incident form and if you are cleared by the officials, you will be issued with the PVC.

What do I do when my PVC gets lost?

Apply in person to the Electoral Officer of your LGA for a replacement not later than 30 days before the election. You will be required to pay a processing fee. Click here to know your INEC LGA.

If my name, sex or age is wrongly inputted in the voters’ register:

Write to INEC within the stipulated period (5 to 14 days) stating the complaint and requesting the necessary correction to be made.

Can a person have more than one voter’s card?

No. You can only have one valid voter’s card at a time. During transfer or replacement of damaged voter’s card, the old one will be retrieved from you before a new one is issued. A voter whose card is lost or damaged will be issued a voter’s card with DUPLICATE written on it.

Under what conditions can a voter’s registration be transferred from one point to another?

Relocation to another constituency. Where the voter now resides in another constituency/unit and has applied for transfer on time i.e. more than thirty (30) days to the election.

Is it possible to transfer a voter’s registration from one state to another or one area within a state to another?

Yes, through the following steps

Apply to INEC more than 30 days before election.

Write an application for transfer to the Resident Electoral Commissioner through the Electoral Officer of your LGA/Area Council (your present location where you want to be transferred to). Your original voter’s card must be attached to the application if it is Inter-State Transfer, or

Visit here for a guide on transfer of registered voters or call 07098117563, 07098110916.

How long does it take for the Commission to process application for transfer?

It will take a maximum of seven (7) days. The Electoral Officer will get in touch with the applicant when the process is completed for collection of his/her voter’s card.

After a person’s registration has been transferred, can he/she still vote in his/her former Polling Unit?

No. After the transfer, the name will be deleted from the list of the former constituency. You can only vote in your new constituency.

If an applicant who registered in Lagos wants to be involved in electing the governor in his/her home state, can he/she use he/her voter’s card for that purpose?

No. Unless he/she transfers his/her registration details to his/her state and is issued another voter’s card to that effect. Voters are only permitted by law to vote at polling units where they were registered and their names displayed.